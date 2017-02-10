Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A openings bolster Henderson business

This May 21, 2014 photo shows the exterior of Shake Shack in New York's theater district. Shake Shack’s upscale fast food outpost offers burgers, hot dogs, fries and shakes courtesy of restaurateur Danny Meyer. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy)

Henderson is enjoying an upswing in new businesses opening within its city limits.

Just last month, the anticipated openings of two Chick-fil-A restaurants drew large crowds and long lines from both eager and curious diners. In addition, the city was bolstered with the announcement of popular burger restaurant Shake Shack coming to The District at Green Valley.

According to Scott Muelrath, president of Henderson Chamber of Commerce, new businesses create an impact far reaching than just the brick-and-mortar.

"We're seeing a lot of larger industries come into town. Whether it's health care, lot of construction activity as well," Muelrath explained. "And that really creates the ripple effect for our small business community to really grow with and service these growing industries."

Muelrath added the national chains instill consumer and business-owner confidence.

It's not just national eateries making their way to Henderson. Cycle Bar, a fitness studio that features indoor spin classes, is expected to open its first Nevada location at The District as well.

The Shake Shack opening is slated at the end of the year. Existing Las Vegas Valley locations are at Downtown Summerlin and the Las Vegas Strip in front of New York-New York hotel-casino.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.