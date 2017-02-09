Man gets 4 years in prison for infant's abuse death

Joshua Chinn was sentenced to four years in prison for child abuse.

A man was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of child abuse in the death of his two-month-old daughter in 2014.

Joshua Chinn was arrested on Sept. 12, 2014 after a six-month investigation into his child's death, North Las Vegas police said.

According to police, the child was rushed by ambulance from her home in the 3600 block of Turquoise Waters Avenue to University Medical Center on Mar. 12, 2014 with multiple internal injuries.

The girl's father reportedly was checking on the infant in her crib when he found her struggling to breathe, police initially learned. The child died three days later at the hospital.

The child's death prompted an investigation, which included medical evidence that suggested the child was shaken violently and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and torso, police said. They said doctors found bruises and possible bite marks on the infant's body.

Chinn and the baby's mother, Jessica Isaac, told doctors and police they didn't know how their daughter received the injuries. Police said Chinn later admitted to slapping the child and nibbling her stomach, but said he was only playing around with her.

According to detectives, the evidence was inconsistent with statements given by the parents.

In addition, the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled the infant's death was caused by acts of physical abuse as a result of a homicide.

Citing witnesses, police also said the suspect was acting aggressively towards the baby in the weeks leading to the girl's death, including one alleged incident in which Chinn bit the infant on the stomach.

Detectives said they believe Chinn was the last person alone with the child before she was rushed to UMC.

Chinn was found guilty of one count of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment with substantial bodily harm. He was credited for 1,246 days of time served, meaning he could be released within the next eight months.

"He didn't strike me as a person to be biting or slapping a young baby," Foster Cagle, who lives next door to Chinn, said. "My condolences go out to the family. It's very surprising they charged him with murder," said Cagle, who believes his neighbor is innocent.

