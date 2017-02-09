Arbor View coach accused of child porn will keep pension

Roger Brown, who was identified as the athletic director of Arbor View High School, seen here in an undated photo. (Source: Facebook)

Police released the mugshot for Coach Roger Brown in the middle of the school day. In the age of smart phones, that didn't stop students at Arbor View High School from spreading it around campus like wildfire.

"You hear it everywhere. In the hallways. In the classrooms. Everywhere," student Josh Perez said. "It's just crazy to see him like this because whenever I see him he's always happy and joking and stuff."

"I've really never seen him like this," student Donny Morales said.. "That's crazy."

Most students said Coach Brown was the last guy they would have expected to try and get inappropriate pictures of a teenage boy. Police said the unnamed 17-year-old victim exchanged text messages with Brown and immediately reported it when asked for pictures.

"(Coach Brown) seemed like a nice guy," student Kristian Lundquist said. "Actually he seemed like a really nice guy."

According to an arrest report, Brown offered to give the boy money in exchange for the pictures so he could show it to girls willing to pay.

UPDATE: Police report states Coach Roger Brown asked student to send him inappropriate pictures for money... so he could show it to girls. pic.twitter.com/DVvwYxtvWx — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 10, 2017

"I've been not so close to him, but a few of my friends have been really close to him," student Lyle Santos said. "It's a good thing he's gone now. It's just super weird to have a guy like that on our campus. Who knows how long he's been doing it?"

Brown has been employed with the district since 1989. In 2014, he was recognized as Nevada Athletic Director of the Year.

Captain Ken Young of the Clark County School District Police Department said, as far as the department knows, Brown has never victimized any other students.

"Whether they're awarded or not, any time they're crossing the line with students it's a concern," Young said.

WARNING, DISTURBING -- New details from Athletic Director Roger Brown's arrest report. This is from an undercover recorded conversation. pic.twitter.com/dyldOYggkA — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) February 10, 2017

If there are more cases, investigators would like those students or parents to come forward.

Young said all member of the CCSD undergo a screening that checks to make sure prospective employees have not been convicted of a crime. Background checks are more rigorous for members of the CCSD police department. Young said it was not his place to speculate whether teachers should undergo the same type of screening.

Young also stated teachers are "encouraged" not to text with students, but he stopped short of saying employees are prohibited from that type of communication.

A spokeswoman for the Public Employees' Retirement System of Nevada said employees convicted of a crime are only required to give up their pension if they were hired after 2015. Based on Brown's hire date, he would be able to keep his retirement benefits even if convicted.

CCSD Spokeswoman Melinda Malone said Brown is on paid administrative leave as required by his union contract.

