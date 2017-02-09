Police seek burglars after New Year's Eve weekend break-in

Two of the people seen as part of a burglary investigation in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released surveillance camera images of at least three people tied to a New Year's Eve weekend burglary in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a home near the intersection of West Dorrell Lane and North Hualapai Way was burglarized just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, based on the surveillance system that captured the break-in.

Three males entered the home through a window and left the home after being inside for several minutes, police said.

Police described each person as a man in his mid-20s with a slim build. One person had a small tattoo on his left cheek, another wore a headlamp and a third sported a sweatshirt with a large image of Mickey Mouse.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Northwest Area Command, Investigations Section at 702-828-8577 or at Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

