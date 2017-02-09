Henderson couple's break-in scare exposes simple mistake

The Bussio family in Henderson received a break-in scare that involved the use of a garage opener that are usually found inside vehicles. (FOX5)

A Henderson couple's home was one of four that were burglarized in a span of hours on Tuesday. It turns out, for that couple, a simple mistake may have exposed them to an easy entry for those burglars.

"You see one man run out, then a second then a third," Natalie Bussio says pointing to her surveillance video. Her home, which is near Wigwam Parkway and Valle Verde Drive, was just one of four homes burglarized early Wednesday morning.

"It wasn't just one person in my house going through my stuff," she said. At about 2 a.m., her home's security system went off.

"We assumed it was a false alarm," she recalled. A check of the home's surveillance video, however, showed something different from a false alarm.

"Seeing men running out my house was frightening," she said.

Natalie and her husband began looking around the house for missing property and eventually headed to the garage.

"Both the interior lights of my car and my husband's were on," Bussio recalled.

The burglars used the garage door clicker left in one of their cars, opened the garage and then entered the home.

"It's something you don't think about," she said. "That they would come in that way."

According to Henderson police, the Bussios' alarm system likely scared the criminals off. They were also lucky nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

Police are asking people not to leave garage door clickers in their car. Criminals know people do that as an easy way to gain entry into a home, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.