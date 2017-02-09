Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash at El Capitan and Flamingo

Medical examiners identified a motorcycle rider who died from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim in the case was identified as Jon Christopher Rasimowicz, 50, of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death remained pending.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident, which also involved two other vehicles, was reported in the area of El Capitan Way and Flamingo Road at 3:52 p.m.

The rider was sent to University Medical Center, where the person succumbed to injuries. There were no other injuries as a result.

The intersection was closed off for much of the evening as a result of the incident. Metro's Fatal Detail investigators were on scene.

