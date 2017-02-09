3 people displaced, dogs injured in Las Vegas apartment fire

Officials said two dogs were injured and three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 12:31 p.m. in the 4200 block of Rochelle Avenue, near Arville Street and Flamingo Road.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, crews reported smoke from the first floor of a two-story apartment complex. Crews knocked down the blaze by 12:42 p.m. and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby units.

Two dogs were found in critical condition inside the apartment, the department said. Firefighters were providing CPR, but the current condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported. However, two adults and a child were displaced as a result of the fire.

An investigation is ongoing and damages have not been determined.

