Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Las Vegas woman

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 39-year-old woman, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested 43-year-old Lun Simon Wednesday on a murder with a deadly weapon charge. He was taken into custody without incident after turning himself in at a business in the 4200 block of Boulder Highway, near Desert Inn Road.

Simon is suspected of shooting Jasmin Rochell to death on Jan. 25 at her home in the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive, near Alexander Road and Pecos Road. Police believe there was a gathering at the home before Rochell’s roommate found her body.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

