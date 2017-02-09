Man wanted for exposing himself at NLV store

Police released an image of the vehicle the suspect wanted for indecent exposure used. (Source: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for indecent exposure.

Police said on Jan. 30 at 3 a.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 1900 block of west Craig Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard for reports of a man exposing himself.

A witness told police that a man entered the store and made a purchase before exposing himself.

Police described the suspect as a black man, approximately 30-years-old, 5’5” tall, and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved red shirt with a gray hoodie over it. Over the long sleeve shirt was a dark blue work shirt with an unknown logo on it. He was also wearing a silver chain with a large black cross and had gray beanie with an unknown colored “do-rag.”

The suspect was also driving a white Pontiac Gram AM, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

