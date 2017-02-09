Public's help sought locating missing man

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help to locate an endangered man Tuesday.

64-year-old Charles Bailey was last seen on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the area of Walnut Road and Carey Avenue, police said.

Bailey was described as a black man, standing approximately 6’1” tall, 178 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

MISSING PERSON: 64 year old Charles Bailey, last seen in northeast valley. Please call police if located. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/hcR0AP7tFm — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 9, 2017

If you any information on his whereabouts, call the police department at 702-828-3111.

