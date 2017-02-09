Armed person taken into custody in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said one person has been taken into custody after officers responded to a family disturbance in the northwest part of town Thursday.

Police responded to the incident in the 7800 block of Falling Pines Place, near El Capitan Way and Durango Drive at 8:56 a.m. for reports of an armed male threatening family members.

Nearby homes were evacuated and roads were shut down during the investigation, police said.

At 9: 56 a.m., police said the person was taken into custody. Residents were allowed to return home and officers reopened the roadways.

No injuries were reported.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

