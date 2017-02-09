Green Valley High School on lockdown for police activity

Clark County School District police confirmed Green Valley High School was on lockdown because of police activity in the area on Thursday morning.

The school was placed on hard lockdown at 9:25 a.m. as a precautionary measure while police responded to a domestic-related call in a nearby neighborhood. The lockdown was lifted at 9:45 a.m. and school administrators confirmed there was no threat towards the school.

According to Michelle French, of Henderson police, officers responded to the 1700 block of Toltec Circle, near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Warm Springs Road for reports of a domestic battery at 9:15 a.m.

French said police received a 911 call from a female who was the victim of an attempted strangulation. The female was able to exit the home the incident occurred. When officers arrived, gunshots were heard and police did not immediately know if it was directed at them or someone in the home. Police later discovered the shot was fired by a male inside the home who committed suicide.

An investigation on the incident is ongoing.

