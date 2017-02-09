19 arrested during Super Bowl 'sobriety checkpoint' in Las Vega - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

19 arrested during Super Bowl 'sobriety checkpoint' in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said 19 people were arrested for driving under the influence during a "sobriety checkpoint" on Super Bowl Sunday.

Officers conducted the checkpoint at Blue Diamond Road west of Decatur Boulevard from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m.

The checkpoint focused on identifying drug and alcohol impaired drivers before they got into a collision in an effort to increase the safety for all motorists.

In total, 4,255 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, Metro said. 130 people were tested and 19 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Metro said the checkpoint symbolized the department’s effort to raise awareness on zero tolerance towards impaired driving.

