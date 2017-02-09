Teen killed, driver arrested after crash in northwest Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol released an image from the scene of a deadly crash investigation at Durango Drive and Farm Road. (Source: NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)

Medical examiners identified the 16-year-old driver who died Thursday after a crash in northwest Las Vegas that also involved another driver who may have been impaired.

The cause and manner of death remained pending for Jaelan Jonson Fajardo.

Nevada Highway Patrol said Fajardo was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that was stopped at a red light in the area of Durango Drive and Farm Road at about 6:30 a.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 47-year-old man, struck the rear end of the Honda.

Fajardo was transported to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, NHP said.

The 47-year-old driver, who was identified as David Fensch, was also transported to UMC, NHP said. He later was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

Troopers suspected impairment and speed as factors in the crash.

Fensch's charges include vehicular homicide, failure to decrease speed, use due care, and no driver's license.

An investigation is ongoing.

