Man with 'Krystal' neck tattoo wanted for armed robbery

Police are asking for the public's help to track down an armed robbery suspect.

Kwame Southall, 21, is wanted for a commercial armed robbery that happened Dec. 23, 2016 in the 6500 block of East Lake Mead, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

He's described as 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with "Krystal" tatttooed on the right side of his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about Southall is asked to call police at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.