Reno romp: UNLV falls to rival UNR Wolfpack, 104-77

On Wednesday night, it was the Wolfpack's world. The Runnin' Rebels were just living in it.

In what was billed as a big fight atmosphere between rivals turned into a romp for University of Nevada - Reno, which dominated UNLV in all phases of 104-77 game.

UNLV's Javon Mooring led the team with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. UNR's D.J. Fenner embarrassed the Runnin' Rebels with 37 points on 12-for-15 shooting from the field.

The 27-point defeat is the Runnin' Rebels' worst loss against the Wolfpack in this long running series. UNLV never led in the entire game.

The game's build was so big, the pre-game introductions were done by legendary boxing ring announcer, Michael Buffer.

UNLV remains in last place in the Mountain West, posting a 3-9 conference record and a 10-15 overall record.

The Runnin' Rebels host San Jose State on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.