WATCH LIVE: Meeting held for Raiders stadium after Adelson pulls out

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

The committee that guides the financing and operations of a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas convenes Thursday for the first time since Sheldon Adelson pulled out as a stakeholder in the $1.9 billion venue.

The Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee is expected to receive a status report on the stadium and discuss Senate Bill 1, which was approved to stipulate funding for the stadium.

Clark County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Sisolak acknowledged the wider interest of the stadium's proceedings on the heels of moves from casino magnate Adelson and the resulting decision from financier Goldman Sachs.

"There has been a lot of interest in efforts to secure for Las Vegas a stadium that would house the Raiders and UNLV football," said Sisolak. "Since the authority board is meeting in our facility, it makes sense to make these proceedings available to a wide audience."

Sisolak said Thursday's meeting and those slated for March 9 and April 20 will be carried live on Clark County TV Ch. 4 and online.

