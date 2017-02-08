Potential theft victim: Employee crime ring at McCarran lasted years

Since originally report reporting on the case, multiple viewers have come forward with concerns that an alleged crime ring at McCarran International Airport may have been going on for a lot longer than originally thought.

So far, at least three employees at the airport have been arrested. Noah Gonzalez, Jamarcus Harper and Aaron Lopez are all accused of stealing items out of people's luggage. The men all worked for Worldwide Flight Services, a company that handles luggage for Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air.

Harper and Lopez were identified as "supervisors" for the company. It's unclear if the three men are still employed. All three of them confessed to stealing items from luggage underneath the planes.

"We have no comment," an unnamed representative for Worldwide Flight Services said.

Nina Dunn told FOX5 she had been trying to figure out what happened to her luggage since it disappeared from her Frontier flight more than a year ago.

"It had jewelry in it. It had everything," Dunn said. "When you're going on a trip, you take your best. Your best dresses. Your best everything."



Dunn said, in hindsight, she was an easy target. Her bag had a leather jacket, expensive shoes and a tablet inside. Without confirmation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it's difficult to say whether she was victimized by the same people.

"My luggage and five other peoples' luggage did not show up," she said. "If you don't get exposure from the news, you won't get no help."

Dunn said she is especially irritated because the staff at McCarran International Airport blamed her for having so many expensive items her bag. She now accuses the staff of negligence for not noticing there was a problem until a man reported his gun stolen.

Lopez, Harper and Gonzalez stated they had been stealing items for a few months. Gonzalez stated he was trained by other coworkers. Dunn said she believes employees with the company have been doing this for years.

Alyssa Cancilla, who lives in California, said she saw FOX5's story and immediately knew she was victimized by the same people. She flew home last month and found out her bag was missing a watch, a Michael Kors bracelet, dresses and items from Victoria Secret.

"Allegiant isn't being very helpful," she said. "I've been laughed at over the phone, I've been talked down to by the airport and basically told there was nothing they can do."

Christine Crews, a spokeswoman for McCarran International Airport, said she couldn't talk about the specifics of the case because it is still under investigation. She could only state that employees with Worldwide Flight Services are required to undergo a screening process. She said she was unsure how much access they have to checked bags.

"Everybody is not enforcing the laws, so these people think they're above the law," Dunn said.

Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air have not responded to our requests for comment.