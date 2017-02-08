Arbor View HS athletic director accused in child porn case

Roger Brown, who was identified as the athletic director of Arbor View High School, seen here in an undated photo. (Source: Facebook)

The Arbor View High School athletic director was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

According to Clark County School District Police, Roger Brown, 54, was in custody as of Wednesday evening. According to the school's website, Brown was named the 2014 Nevada athletic director of the year.

A 54-year-old Roger Brown, who was arrested Tuesday, is charged with use/permitting a minor 14 or older to produce porn. He has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday morning.

