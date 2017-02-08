Shopping aisle peeper wanted as investigation halts

Police are searching for this man who they said pointed a phone underneath a woman's dress.

Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a retail store on the 6100 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 of last year. An adult female victim reported she was shopping with a man she didn't know stood very close to her, knelt down and pointed a cell phone underneath her dress.

He was confronted and then left the store, police said.

He's described as a Hispanic man, about 45 years old, six feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Police said detectives exhausted all leads and are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the man. Anyone with any information about him is asked to contact the LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421, or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 to remain anonymous.

