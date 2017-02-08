PD: Life-threatening injuries for elderly man in northwest crash

An elderly man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police reported the incident at 3:57 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Gilmore Avenue, near El Capitan Way and West Alexander Road.

According to Metro, a caller reported the man was struck by his own vehicle. Police were working to confirm the nature of the crash.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.