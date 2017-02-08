Drive-by shooting injures 2 in northeast Las Vegas

Police investigated a drive-by shooting near the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Feb. 8, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Police said two people were hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Colton Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Several people in the area reported hearing gunshots, according to police. Officers arrived to find two people wounded, each with multiple gunshots.

The victims were sent to University Medical Center. Both people appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests were immediately made. A description of a shooter was also not known. Police were also looking into the incident being gang-related.

