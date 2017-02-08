Counterfeit money thrown onto U.S. 95

Vehicles travel on the roadway in an undated image. (File)

Money thrown on U.S. 95 Wednesday turned out to be fake.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the area of U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. after witnesses said someone threw money from a vehicle.

Buratczuk said drivers stopped to pick up the money from the freeway, which caused a minor crash.

Arriving troopers determined the money on the freeway is counterfeit, Buratczuk said.

Buratczuk advised motorists if they picked up the money to take it to Nevada Highway Patrol or a Metro police station. If the money is used, the person could face federal charges.

No arrests were made in connection to the incident.

