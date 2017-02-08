Girl, 11, hit, killed while crossing roadway near Sandhill and Viking

Police tape off a section of Sandhill Road near Viking Road after a fatal crash on Feb. 8, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Police said an 11-year-old girl died Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a pedestrian in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident, which involved the girl and a truck, was reported at 2:44 p.m. in the area of Sandhill and Viking roads. Police said the pedestrian sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash.

The girl's mother identified her as Jasmine Espana.

Police later elaborated saying the girl was one of several juveniles who were preparing to cross Viking in a crosswalk. At the same time, a waste truck was stopped at the light.

When the light turned green, the side of the waste truck struck the girl who had stepped out into the crosswalk, police said. The girl died at the scene.

Police were looking into whether anyone of the group pushed a button to cross the roadway safely. Police were also looking into whether the girl turned backwards to talk to someone before the impact.

A gofundme page was set up in Espana's honor to help cover funeral costs. A donation can be made by following this link.

Investigators have not yet determined who was at fault in the case.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area while they investigated the incident.

