Police seek group of 6 in Vegas Strip hotel room robbery

Police disclosed images of a group believed to have taken part in a robbery at a Las Vegas Strip hotel on Jan. 28, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released images of a group of people they believe assaulted and robbed two men inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel room last month.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Police said two women encountered the victims at an elevator and followed them to their hotel room. While inside, the women pressed the victims for money. The victims declined to pay for anything, police said.

The women left the room. However, police said the victims received a knock at their door a short time later. At that point, four men entered, battered the victims and demanded their money and property.

Police described the group with the following:

Black male adult in his 20's, 5'10" tall, 170 lbs, long black dread locks, black jacket, red pants and red shoes. Black male adult in his 20's, 5'7" tall, 170 lbs, black short afro, black hoodie, green pants, and grey shoes. Black male adult in his 20's, 5'6" tall, 140 lbs, black hair with bandana, black long sleeve shirt, black pants and dark shoes. Black male adult in his 20's, 6'0" tall, 170 lbs, medium afro, bandana, black zippered jacket, dark pants, and red shoes. Black female adult in her 20's, 5'6" tall, 130 lbs, long black hair, black halter top, black pants and no shoes. Black female adult in her 20's, 5'5" tall, 120 lbs, black sleeveless top, black pants, black heels and long black hair.

Police urged anyone who recognizes any of the individuals or has knowledge of the holdup to contact Metro's Convention Center Area Command, Investigations Section at 702-828-3204 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

