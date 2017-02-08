NLVPD, HPD issue 740 citations during 'Joining Forces' - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD, HPD issue 740 citations during 'Joining Forces'

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas and Henderson police issued 740 citations during a Joining Forces event in January.

From Jan. 19 through Jan. 30, officers conducted saturation patrols in an attempt to crack down on distracted drivers.

As a result, North Las Vegas police officers made 173 traffic stops, issued 181 misdemeanor citations and 44 warnings for various violations. Henderson police officers conducted 502 traffic stops and issued 559 citations to motorists.

Officers cited drivers for speeding, cell phone use, seat belts and more. 

