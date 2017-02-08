NLVPD, HPD issue 740 citations during 'Joining Forces'

Rangers recovered Thursday a body that matched the clothing description of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the waters of Lake Mead last Friday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released images Thursday of a woman who they believe was last seen with an 80-year-old man before his body was found Monday.More >
Marijuana isn't new to the Strip but seeing it overtly handed out for free sure is.More >
A wanted man who refused to surrender to police during an hours-long barricade Wednesday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was taken into custody.More >
A woman was critically injured Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle near downtown Las Vegas.More >
A teenager who was arrested after being knocked out by a bat-wielding resident in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has been certified to be charged as an adult in a related crime spree.More >
A friend of a man accused of causing the punch that killed a father of five in downtown Las Vegas told police the suspect was intoxicated at the time and struck the victim just as they were leaving a nightclub.More >
Medical examiners identified a Las Vegas man who died in a crash that police believe may have involved impaired driving.More >
Good Samaritans found a wallet in North Las Vegas and drove 30 minutes to return it intact to its rightful owner.More >
