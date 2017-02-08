Henderson ranks 10th best for retirement

A graphic shows the top 10 best places to retire int he country. (Source: Smartasset)

The city of Henderson ranked among the top places in the nation for retirement.

A study by Smartasset found that Henderson ranked as the 10th best place for a relaxing retirement.

According to the study, almost 17 percent of the population is over the age of 65.

Henderson also boasts the 16th lowest crime rate in the country.

The study found that the best city to retire is in Pembroke Pines, FL. Cities in Florida, California and Texas nabbed the rest of the top 10 spots.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.