Father arrested for killing his 3-month-old baby

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of his three-month-old child.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Keshawn Doucet on one count of open murder.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an unresponsive child, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Gage Doucet. Gage was transported to the Children's Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

"I never expected this," said Christopher Baker, who lives next door to Doucet. "Its sad and when a child dies its even more sad."

Baker added that he has never heard any noises through the walls that would indicate abuse.

"Nothing out of the ordinary," Baker said. "Ocassionally the baby cried but babies cry. Nothing unusual."

Neighbors described a frantic scene after one child was removed from a home in the Liberty Village apartment complex.

"I saw the whole scene," said Nakeyah Mabry, Daucet's neighbor. "I was like, this is crazy, then the police walked the guy to the bathroom they opened the door, they didn't let him get privacy."

Mabry said she heard the father crying as the coroner took the baby away, but she said the scene left her and her neighbors with questions.

"I'm overprotective with my baby, that's just horrible," said Mabry. "I would never do that to my baby."

Citing the investigation by Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section, police said Gage suffered significant injuries to the head and body. The investigation also revealed the injuries were the result of abusive trauma from Keshawn.

"It's just crazy," said Connie Atkinson, a mother in the community. "I have two kids, we go through things, but having a child is awesome."

Neighbors also said they saw Clark County Child Protective Services removed another child from the home when the infant was picked up.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Abuse and Neglect Section at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The police department reminds the public that there are a few ways to report possible child abuse and neglect. It can be reported to Metro by phone or online as well as Clark County Child Protective Services at 702-399-0081 or to Nevada Division of Child and Family Services at 800-992-5757.

