Police search for couple using parking lot tricks to steal from elderly

Police are searching for a man and woman who stole from more than a dozen elderly people in shopping parking lots.

It's happened on the northwest side of the valley in shopping center parking lots.

Reports of the crimes started coming in about month ago, and the total is already in the teens.

Police are asking people to pay attention to their surroundings

"Our elderly folks, they don't deserve to be treated this way," Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said.

Officers said the suspects watch elderly shoppers leave the store and head to their cars. They pay attention to where the shoppers put their purse. Then, one of the suspects goes up and starts talking to the shopper while they load their items into their car. Officers said the other suspect reaches into the car while the driver is distracted, takes their purse, and takes off.

"They're gone before you even know what happened,” Hadfield said.

Officers said that's not the pair's only trick.

The suspects will also pretend an elderly shopper hit their car to try and extort them out of money.

"Those two types of crimes, they are designed for people that are not aware or not paying attention and unfortunately they are preying upon our senior citizens."

"We're asking for everybody to pay attention, don't just walk out into the parking lot, look around," he said.

He also said to lookout for their fellow shoppers

"If you see somebody who needs help, offer your help. It’s just like holding a door for people. use courtesy, look out for other people and if you see something suspicious, call police."

Officers said there are a couple things people can do to make sure they don't become a victim. They said to keep valuables where thieves can’t get to them easily. Police said If somebody is saying they were hit, and ask for money and it doesn't feel right, call police, and don't hand over money.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been targeted by these suspects is asked to contact police immediately. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.