Centennial High School Student: 'My teacher saved my life'

A high school theatre teacher is hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking on a lollipop and its stick.

"[I told her] I can hear you breathing," Tania Webb, the Centennial High School acting and tech theatre teacher said. She said she told her student Adrianna Sommers: "You’re going to be OK."

The situation came naturally, but Webb said in her 13 years teaching, she's never had to perform the procedure on a student.

"I think I did it four times (to Sommers)," Webb said. "I could tell she was struggling [to breathe] for a moment. I did it three or four more times."

"I was thinking I was going to die," Sommers said. "When Mrs. Webb was there, I just felt safe."

The Sommers family visited Webb on campus to thank her.

Sommers said Mrs. Webb calmed her down.

“We both started bawling and hugging each other and I’m just so grateful (that Webb thought) to take immediate action and take care of my daughter and save her,” Cynthia Sommers, Adrianna’s mom, said.

The Sommers family said they went to the doctors after the ordeal Adrianna is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.