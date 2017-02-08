RAIDING VEGAS: Potential investors show interest in funding new stadium

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

After billionaire Sheldon Adelson decided not to fund a new football stadium, the Oakland Raiders’ plans to move to Las Vegas were left in doubt. With other investors interested in footing the bill, the move remains a possibility.

According to Clark County commissioner Steve Sisolak, at least a half dozen calls were placed this week from people with the money or a plan to finance an N.F.L. stadium, after FOX5 ran a story asking who would keep the move in motion.

Sisolak said there were more options Tuesday than there were a week before.

While Senate Bill 1 said anyone with the proper funding can finance a stadium, it's not that simple.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis said Saturday that he’s fully committed to Las Vegas, even without Adelson’s $650 million investment.

"I think it's possible somebody else can step in,” Sisolak said.

Jeremy Aguero, liaison for the Stadium Authority Board said he has been fielding at least two calls per week from possible suitors claiming to help push a deal through.

He said the board is always willing to listen to possible alternatives, but to get anything done those calls have to be directed to Davis and the Raiders.

The Raiders must agree to a new deal and present it to the Authority Board.

"I don't see someone else stepping into the deal that Sheldon had, if the Raiders are going to change the deal a little bit and tweak it, I hope they're willing to do that for Sheldon,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak acknowledges that there is a very real and very strong rift in the relationship between Sheldon Adelson and Mark Davis. By default, that opens the door to any and all other applicants.

"The level of complexity for these deals, I don't think those are always like a story book as far as the negotiations … Only those directly involved truly know,” finance consultant Guy Hobbs said.

Hobbs said he's optimistic of a positive outcome due to the $750 million head start the city already has with the hotel tax money.

"I have to believe that because of the merits of this project and the fact stars have lined up to make this a possibility that reasonable minds will prevail and there will be a good outcome eventually,” Hobbs said.

"This is bigger than Mark Davis and the Raiders, this is bigger than Sheldon Adelson, this is an entire community that has rallied behind this idea of having an NFL franchise located in Las Vegas,” Sisolak said.

The next stadium authority board meeting is set for Thursday 1:00 p.m. If there are possible suitors or investors there will be an opportunity to speak at that time.

