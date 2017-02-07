Steve Wynn donates nearly $7M to medical research, charities - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Steve Wynn donates nearly $7M to medical research, charities

Posted: Updated:
Steve Wynn, in this undated photo. (FOX5) Steve Wynn, in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Casino magnate Steve Wynn has donated nearly $7 million worth of company stock to medical research and Las Vegas charities.

Wynn donated $5 million to the University of Iowa's Stephen A. Wynn Institute for Vision Research in December.

Wynn Resorts senior vice president of marketing Michael Weaver says Wynn gave $1.7 million to a fund that makes charitable disbursements mostly in Las Vegas.

The billionaire donated $25 million to the University of Iowa in 2013 to accelerate the search for cures to rare eye diseases such as the one that hampers his own vision. The institute, which was renamed in his honor that year, is a leader in genetic testing for eye disease.

Wynn has retinitis pigmentosa, a rare disease that causes night blindness and weakness in peripheral vision.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.