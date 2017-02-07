Steve Wynn donates nearly $7M to medical research, charities

Casino magnate Steve Wynn has donated nearly $7 million worth of company stock to medical research and Las Vegas charities.

Wynn donated $5 million to the University of Iowa's Stephen A. Wynn Institute for Vision Research in December.

Wynn Resorts senior vice president of marketing Michael Weaver says Wynn gave $1.7 million to a fund that makes charitable disbursements mostly in Las Vegas.

The billionaire donated $25 million to the University of Iowa in 2013 to accelerate the search for cures to rare eye diseases such as the one that hampers his own vision. The institute, which was renamed in his honor that year, is a leader in genetic testing for eye disease.

Wynn has retinitis pigmentosa, a rare disease that causes night blindness and weakness in peripheral vision.

