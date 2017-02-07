PD: Theft ring of McCarran workers stole guns out of checked bags

An arrest report stated a group of workers at McCarran Airport were involved in a theft ring involving firearms in checked bags. (FOX5)

Police are investigating a group of employees accused of stealing valuable items out of passengers' checked luggage at McCarran International Airport before selling the items at local pawn shops.

One victim contacted FOX5 when he found out someone stole a firearm and ammunition out of his bag. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said police found the gun after it had already been sold twice. The gun was not the only firearm.

At least two employees with Worldwide Flight Services were arrested, according to a police report obtained by FOX5. They say Worldwide Flight Services is a company that handles luggage for Frontier Airlines and Allegiant Air.

Noah Gonzalez, 19, is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of theft. Jamarcus Harper, 27, is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of theft.

According to the police report, Gonzalez confessed to stealing two firearms, and Harper admitted to stealing luxury items like women's bags and clothing.

"(Gonzalez) stated that he began stealing items from luggage in November or December of 2016, and that he learned how to do this from his friend Josh who also works for them," read the report. "He explained that he would sometimes split items being stolen 50/50 with other employees who were also stealing from underneath the plane."

Harper was identified as a supervisor for Worldwide Flight Services.

"(Harper) explained that all of the employees at WFS are stealing from victim's luggage underneath the plane," read the report. "He explained that people will steal items and place them inside bins underneath the plane for other workers who can look and decide if they want something."

At least three other employees may have also been involved in the theft ring. A spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would not confirm how many people have been arrested in total, citing an open investigation.

Bob Irwin, owner of The Gun Store, said he recommends shipping firearms to a reputable dealer near your destination to ensure it arrives safely.

"To stop what happened in this case is a huge job," Irwin said. "Can (criminals) figure out a way around the security system at the airport? Of course. Then we plug the hole and they figure out another one."

A spokeswoman for McCarran International Airport declined to comment. Calls to Worldwide Flight Services, placed after hours, were not immediately returned.

