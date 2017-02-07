Jury convicts Vegas mom of child abuse in son's killing

A jury convicted Monday a Las Vegas mother who was charged with child abuse after her 7-year-old son died allegedly at the hands of a roommate.

Roshaun Malone, 26, was found guilty of three counts of child abuse in court. She was remanded without bail.

According to the police department, Roshaun Malone, 26, was arrested in connection to the death of her 7-year-old son, Ramasje Findley. Officers were called Oct. 30, 2016 to the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, where the boy was found with obvious signs of severe trauma to his body.

Findley was rushed to Sunrise Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police originally arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Robinson, who was identified as Malone's roommate, according to detectives.

In the police report, Robinson admitted to hitting the seven year old, and binding his hands and legs. The mother, Roshaun Malone was also questioned the day of the murder but not immediately arrested.

Malone's arrest came about in the continuing investigation of the case and consultation with the Clark County District Attorney.

According to an arrest report, Malone told police she was at home when the killing happened. However, Malone's mother, Vera Dawson, said a different story emerged. According to Dawson, Malone told her she had left the apartment at the time of the death.

In addition, Malone also claimed she left the boy with another woman when he died, citing Dawson. But, police stated the only two adults at home during the death were Robinson and Malone.

Sentencing for Malone was scheduled for March 30.

