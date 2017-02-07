Las Vegas boy, 10, writes 'thank you' notes to police nationwide

When 10-year-old Jacob Rieger grows up, he wants to be a superhero.

"Like Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman," he says. But Jacob, wasn't talking about comic books.

"[Superheroes] are like police officers; they stop bad people, they stop bad guys!'

To Jacob there is no difference between Batman and Superman and the everyday heroes who protect our city.

"They keep people safe. Even if people do something bad [police officers] still help them. [Police officers] go out everyday and protect us." Jacob says.

In July, Jacob said he saw the news in Dallas, five officers killed nine others injured.

"On the news, I heard police were dying," he says. " That made me want to give them notes."

That is exactly what Jacob began doing, he began handing out cards.

"I start writing my note for them, it says thank you and stay safe. If they're having a bad day maybe this will make them feel better," he says.

The cards for officers come with a handwritten note, and a stick of a super hero, for the people Jacob says are real life super heroes.

"When we go somewhere, and we see [police officers] we go up to them and give it it them or I put it on their car. I carry them in my jacket pocket, I just take them wherever I go."

Jacob has passed out about 50 of these noes. "When I run out, I just make more," he explains.

Jacob doesn't just make notes for our local law enforcement, he also sends out thank you letter to law enforcement agencies around the country. Jacob said they usually respond with a letter, and send him a police badge. Jacob's room is now adorned with dozens of badges, and a giant American Flag.

"I feel really good when I walk in my room and see it," he said. "And I got a big American Flag to go around it all, because Police, they help America."

Jacob's mom, Rebecca helps him send out his letters.

"People have been telling us you need to tell the news," she says. "But that is not what this is about. But when it was mentioned that maybe Jacob can make a difference and do nice things for police, we said 'okay'.

Jacob said lately he has been hearing people saying bad things about police, and he hopes his actions will remind Police the naysayers don't represent everyone.

"I think [people] shouldn't be saying bad things about police because they keep us safe and they keep people from breaking the law," he explains. "I hope people start respecting Police more."

Jacob said he hopes his next police badge, will come from Henderson police.

