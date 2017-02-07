Police investigating gunshots near Oakey and Arville - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police investigating gunshots near Oakey and Arville

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A heavy police presence was reported in a central Las Vegas Valley neighborhood on Tuesday related to gunshots in the area.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the 4100 block of El Cederal Avenue at 2:57 p.m. Police narrowed the gunshots to a resident.

Police said they were investigating whether the reported gunshots were tied to an earlier call that prompted a soft lockdown of nearby Vegas Verdes Elementary School. The school was ultimately not affected. The lockdown was lifted.

Police urged residents near the neighborhood to remain indoors.

