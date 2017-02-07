Du-Par's closing at Fremont Street at midnight - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Du-Par's closing at Fremont Street at midnight

Posted: Updated:
Du-Par's is located inside the Golden Gate hotel-casino on Fremont Street. (FOX5) Du-Par's is located inside the Golden Gate hotel-casino on Fremont Street. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Golden Gate hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas decided to dump landmark dining establishment Du-Par's.

The diner-style restaurant is set to close its doors at the Fremont Street location at midnight on Feb. 8.

According to the Golden Gate, financial struggles forced the closure of the eatery that has been a favorite of locals and tourists. As a leased tenant, Du-Par's struggled with payments over an extended period of time, the hotel said.

It was not immediately disclosed what will replace Du-Par's.

The chain restaurant is based in Studio City, CA.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.