Du-Par's closing at Fremont Street at midnight

Du-Par's is located inside the Golden Gate hotel-casino on Fremont Street. (FOX5)

Golden Gate hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas decided to dump landmark dining establishment Du-Par's.

The diner-style restaurant is set to close its doors at the Fremont Street location at midnight on Feb. 8.

According to the Golden Gate, financial struggles forced the closure of the eatery that has been a favorite of locals and tourists. As a leased tenant, Du-Par's struggled with payments over an extended period of time, the hotel said.

It was not immediately disclosed what will replace Du-Par's.

The chain restaurant is based in Studio City, CA.

