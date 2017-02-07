Metro warning elderly shoppers of parking lot crime

Police released an image of a vehicle also believed to be involved in the incidents. (Source: LVMPD)

Police released images of a man and a woman who are believed to have taken part in scam targeting the elderly. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing items and taking money from elderly people at northwest Las Vegas shopping center parking lots.

Police said the pair used two different techniques.

The couple reportedly walked up to victims while they loaded items into their car. The pair then reached into the unlocked vehicles and stole property from the passenger side. Police said most people did not realize they were a victim of a crime.

The two also waited for victims to back out of a parking spot, according to police. They told the victims that they hit their car and requested money for the damages.

Police said some victims took the couple to an ATM to retrieve money.

The male is described as a white man in his early 20s with dark hair. Police said he speaks English with a foreign accent. He reportedly wears a gray light-weight hooded zipper sweater, shirt and jeans. The other person is described as a white female in her late 30s to 40s with blond gray hair.

Police said they drove two different vehicles: a blue Ford Mustang with a possible dent on the hood and a brown or blue older van with rear damage and faded paint.

