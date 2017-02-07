1 arrested after robbery at South Point sports book on Sunday

After the rush of the Super Bowl game concluded late Sunday night, security at the South Point hotel-casino detained a person who was believed to have robbed the property's sports book.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident happened at 9:19 p.m. when a person presented a firearm at the sports book.

The person was given an unknown amount of cash before leaving, police said. Hotel security officers were able to detain the person in the valet area.

There were no injuries from the incident.

Police were looking into whether the robber is tied to similar holdups at area sports books, including the robbery at the Silverton on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.