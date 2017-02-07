Robber tied to Las Vegas holdups at drug store, bank

Police said the person pictured above robbed a gaming clerk inside a drug store on Jan. 30, 2017 and a bank on Feb. 6, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police released images of a person they believe robbed a gaming clerk and a bank in separate incidents over the last week.

According to police, the person held up the clerk in the gaming area of a drug store in the 8100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. He used a black semi-automatic handgun, police said. The person left the area eastbound on foot.

Police believe the same person also held up a bank in the 3700 block of East Flamingo Road at about 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. Police said the person used a note demanding money and then showed his handgun. The person left the business northbound.

Police described the robber as a white man in his 50s or 60s, about 6'0" to 6'2". He has a very thin build and sports a white beard.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

