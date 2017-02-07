Henderson police investigating attempted ATM break-in at bank

Thieves attempted to steal or break into an ATM at In Touch Credit Union. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Henderson police said they are investigating after someone attempted to steal or break into an ATM.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. at the In Touch Credit Union on 4299 east Sunset Road, near Green Valley Parkway. Police said they received reports on the incident at 9 a.m.

Police said the suspect or suspects attempted to either break into or steal the ATM at the bank, but were not successful.

No arrests have been made.

It was unknown if this incident was related to an attempted ATM theft near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.