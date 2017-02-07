Metro, BLM searching for 2 stranded in Gold Butte - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro, BLM searching for 2 stranded in Gold Butte


The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5) The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)
LAKE MEAD (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue team is teaming with the Bureau of Land Management to resume a search for two people stranded in Gold Butte, NV.

The two agencies started the search Monday around 12:45 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the couple got stuck after driving a rental car off the main road. 

The agencies began the search at the 4000 block of Gold Butte Road. 

It is unknown if the two need medical assistance. 

