Metro, BLM searching for 2 stranded in Gold Butte

The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

The Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue team is teaming with the Bureau of Land Management to resume a search for two people stranded in Gold Butte, NV.

The two agencies started the search Monday around 12:45 p.m. and ended at 8 p.m., according to police.

Police said the couple got stuck after driving a rental car off the main road.

The agencies began the search at the 4000 block of Gold Butte Road.

It is unknown if the two need medical assistance.

