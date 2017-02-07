Flooding shuts down portion of Decatur - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Flooding shuts down portion of Decatur

A sport utility vehicle drives past a flooded roadway on Feb. 7, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A sport utility vehicle drives past a flooded roadway on Feb. 7, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Flooding from a water main break shut down a portion of Decatur Boulevard Tuesday morning. 

A spokesperson for the Southern Nevada Water Authority said it appears the break was caused by the age and condition of the infrastructure. The spokesperson said the pipeline was installed in 1969. 

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, southbound lanes of Decatur Boulevard were closed at Washington Avenue to west Bonanza Road.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority said at least one lane would reopen to traffic Tuesday morning. 

It was not immediately known when the road would reopen. The spokesperson said it would depend on the extent of the damage from the break, which remains under investigation. 

Motorists were urged to find alternate routes.

