Damage estimated at $20K after fire near Bonanza, MLK

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard on Feb. 7, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter) Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard on Feb. 7, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are responding to a blaze at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at the Desert Garden Apartments in the 1700 block of west Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Arriving crews reported heavy smoke and flames from a two-story apartment building. The fire was contained to one unit.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the apartment is vacant and squatters may have used it. 

Damage was estimated at $20,000. 

The incident remains under investigation.

