Vehicle tied to Henderson attempted ATM theft found in Primm

Police recover a vehicle believed to be used by an attempted ATM burglar in Henderson on Feb. 7, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Police recover a vehicle believed to be used by an attempted ATM burglar in Henderson on Feb. 7, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
Henderson police released images of the suspect. (Source: Henderson police) Henderson police released images of the suspect. (Source: Henderson police)
Henderson police surround a neighborhood during a search for an attempted theft suspect on Feb. 7, 2016. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) Henderson police surround a neighborhood during a search for an attempted theft suspect on Feb. 7, 2016. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A sport-utility vehicle that was sought in an investigation of an attempted ATM theft in Henderson was located near the Nevada state line Tuesday afternoon.

According to Henderson police, a stolen, gray 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser was found in Primm, though, no driver was immediately located. 

Police said the vehicle is tied to an incident in the area of Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after the incident, police surrounded a neighborhood near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive as part of a search.

Police were looking for a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, and jeans. Police said he was last seen near the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex. 

The incident remains under investigation.

Police urged the public to call 311, if they see something. 

