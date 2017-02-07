Vehicle tied to Henderson attempted ATM theft found in Primm

Henderson police surround a neighborhood during a search for an attempted theft suspect on Feb. 7, 2016. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Police recover a vehicle believed to be used by an attempted ATM burglar in Henderson on Feb. 7, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

A sport-utility vehicle that was sought in an investigation of an attempted ATM theft in Henderson was located near the Nevada state line Tuesday afternoon.

According to Henderson police, a stolen, gray 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser was found in Primm, though, no driver was immediately located.

UPDATE: the stolen 2006 grey Land Cruiser has been recovered in Primm, NV. HPD still searching for suspect involved in att. ATM burglaries. — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) February 7, 2017

Police said the vehicle is tied to an incident in the area of Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after the incident, police surrounded a neighborhood near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive as part of a search.

Police Activity near Arroyo Grande Sports complex. HPD searching for male robbery suspect. See something unusual in the area, call 3-1-1. — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) February 7, 2017

Police were looking for a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie, and jeans. Police said he was last seen near the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex.

HPD searching for white/Hispanic male, 5'9-5'10", thin build, dark grey hoodie, jeans near Arroyo Grande Sports. See something, call 3-1-1 — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) February 7, 2017

The incident remains under investigation.

Police urged the public to call 311, if they see something.

