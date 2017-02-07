Valley movie theaters to air Wayne's World

A friend of a man accused of causing the punch that killed a father of five in downtown Las Vegas told police the suspect was intoxicated at the time and struck the victim just as they were leaving a nightclub.

A friend of a man accused of causing the punch that killed a father of five in downtown Las Vegas told police the suspect was intoxicated at the time and struck the victim just as they were leaving a nightclub.

A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.

A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United Airlines flight with her family.

Nicole Harper is the mother of two and has an overactive bladder. She says she was heading home from Houston with her family when she really had to use the restroom. (KCTV5)

Nicole Harper is the mother of two and has an overactive bladder. She says she was heading home from Houston with her family when she really had to use the restroom. (KCTV5)

Kansas City mom humiliated, shamed after forced to pee in cup on United flight, she says

Kansas City mom humiliated, shamed after forced to pee in cup on United flight, she says

The pit bull mix that killed a six-month old baby Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put down Tuesday afternoon.

The pit bull mix that killed a six-month old baby Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put down Tuesday afternoon.

UNLV suspended men's basketball forward Dwayne Morgan from all basketball activities after a reported altercation involving the junior over the weekend.

UNLV suspended men's basketball forward Dwayne Morgan from all basketball activities after a reported altercation involving the junior over the weekend.

The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your