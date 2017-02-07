Valley movie theaters to air Wayne's World - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley movie theaters to air Wayne's World

Several Las Vegas will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Wayne’s World.

The special screening will include a taped interview with Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey.

10 theaters in the Valley will show the movie Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Here is a list of participating locations:

  • Regal Sunset Station Stadium 13 and IMAX
  • Century 16 South Point and XD
  • Century 18 Sam’s Town
  • Century Cinedome 12 Henderson
  • Century Orleans 18
  • Regal Texas Station Stadium
  • Century 16 Suncoast
  • Centruy Santa Fe Station
  • Regal Red Rock Stadium 16 and IMAX
  • Regal Aliante Stadium 16 and IMAX

