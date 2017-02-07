Metro investigating object thrown into apartment

Authorities are investigating after a person threw an object through an apartment window causing it to catch on fire Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Harrison Drive near Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Police said someone threw an object through window, which caused the curtain and other parts of the unit to catch on fire.

Two women and a small child were home at the time, police said. The child was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation, but no other injuries were reported.

Eight residents of the apartment complex were evacuated, but have since returned to their apartments police said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims with temporary shelter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.

