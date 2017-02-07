PD: Killings of 2 homeless men in downtown Vegas connected

Las Vegas Metro police displayed photos of the two victims who were found beaten to death in downtown Las Vegas in the last month. (FOX5)

Police are asking for the public’s help to catch a killer.

Las Vegas Metro police Capt. Andrew Walsh said Monday that officers were investigating two separate killings of homeless men.

Both men died from being repeated hit on the head while they were sleeping last month in the downtown area.

Captain Walsh urged the public to do its part and encourage homeless people to seek shelter, instead of camping out on the streets.

"Please encourage folks to go to the shelters go to the service providers.” “We need people to get off the streets and take advantage of the services that exist in this city and in our state for people to get help."

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Tips are anonymous.

