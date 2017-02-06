Vandal carves swastika into Las Vegas synagogue

Police are searching for a man who carved a swastika into the wall of a Las Vegas synagogue.

A teen said he saw the man carving the Nazi symbol at Chabad of Southern Nevada on Arville Street, west of downtown. The vandalism was caught on a security camera Saturday afternoon.

Yossi Harlig, 14, said he knocked to try to get the man’s attention, but by the time anyone got outside, it was too late.

“There's really no place in our society in 2017 to have this hate,” Rabbi Shea Harlig said.

He said when walked outside his synagogue Saturday afternoon, he knew the drawing on the wall was more than vandalism.

"They carved it in they wanted it to stay they wanted to hurt the people," Rabbi Harlig said.

“This individual must be sick, demented to come out when there's people in the building. It happened to be that no one was outside at that moment and (he’s) probably a person that has a lot of hate,” he said.

That moment was caught on surveillance camera. It spotted the man jumping over a wall onto their property and the moments that followed.

"(He) picks up a rock or a sharp object we couldn't see and comes over here and starts etching it over (by the wall),” Rabbi Harlig said.

"I see someone come up to the window over there so we came over and we started knocking,” Yossi Harlig said.

He said he went to get adults before heading outside to find the vandalism.

"It's bad. It's not a good symbol. I kinda suspected that's what he was writing because what else would he be writing?" Yossi Harlig said.

Las Vegas Metro Police started investigating this as a potential hate crime and the synagogue is offering $1,000 to anyone who might recognize the man responsible for the hateful message.

Last week someone drew swastika on the Mexican consulate. Metro police said they don't take these hate crimes lightly.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.