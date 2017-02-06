Las Vegas, Henderson among best cities for Valentine's Day

Las Vegas and Henderson were ranked in the top 20 of best U.S. cities for Valentine's Day. (FOX5)

The Las Vegas-Henderson metropolitan area is for lovers, according to one survey.

In a ranking of the best U.S. cities for Valentine's Day, Wallethub placed Las Vegas at No. 6 and Henderson at No. 17 out of 100 of the largest cities in the country.

The list examined cities on four key categories: budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast.

Las Vegas ranked in the top four individually under activities and gift accessibility while it drew a middling rank under budget and weather forecast.

Henderson's claim to the top 20 centered on its budget-friendly offerings for Valentine's outings. It ranked ninth under this category.

With both Southern Nevada cities outranking Los Angeles and Chicago, businesses in the area are working in overdrive a week out from Valentine's Day.

Korby Miller, owner of A Beautiful Bouquet Florist shop, said she's working to prepare and fulfill orders.

"It's such a hectic time, and you only have one day to do it all," Korby said of Valentine's Day.

As of Sunday, Korby said about 120 dozen roses were ordered so far to fulfill customers' needs. She also advised last-minute shoppers, especially men, to get those orders in early.

"The 13th and 14th, we are going to get so slammed. It's unbelievable," she said.

According to Wallethub, the average lovebird will cough up more than $130 this Valentine's Day.

